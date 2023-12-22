Happy Forgings IPO allotment expected today. GMP, how to check status online

Happy Forgings IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Happy Forgings Ltd that ended on December 21 has received strong response from investors. After the close of bidding process, Happy Forgings IPO share allotment is expected to be finalised soon today, Friday, December 22.

The investors who applied for the issue can check Happy Forgings IPO allotment status on the websites of stock exchanges - BSE and NSE, as well as on the IPO registrar’s portal.

The registrar for Happy Forgings IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd. The share application status can be seen on Link Intime India’s website.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status.

Happy Forgings will initiate the refund process for applicants who did not receive the shares, while those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on December 26.

Happy Forgings shares will list on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed on December 27.

If you have applied for the issue, you can do a Happy Forgings IPO allotment status check on the IPO registrar website, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. Here are steps to check the IPO allotment status:

Step 1 - Visit the IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

Step 2 - Choose the IPO name in the dropbox. It will only have the name of the IPO if the allocation is finalised. In this case, select Happy Forgings Limited.

Step 3 - Pick one of the three options to check the allotment status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4 - Enter the details as per the option selected.

Step 5 - Click on the submit button.

Your Happy Forgings IPO allotment status will be shown on the screen. You can also check the IPO allotment status on the website of stock exchanges.

Steps to check Happy Forgings IPO allotment status on BSE:

Step 1 - Visit allotment page on BSE’s official website - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 - Under ‘Issue Type’, select ‘Equity’

Step 3 - Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under ‘Issue Name’

Step 4 - Enter PAN or application number

Step 5 - Click ‘I am not a Robot’ to confirm your identity and then hit the ‘Submit’ button

The IPO allotment status will be reflected.

Happy Forgings IPO GMP Today

Happy Forgings IPO GMP today is ₹406 per share, market observers said. This means that Happy Forgings shares are trading at a premium of ₹406 in the grey market.

Considering the IPO price and the grey market premium today, Happy Forgings shares’ estimated listing price is ₹1,256 apiece, which is a premium of 47.76% to the issue price.

Happy Forgings IPO Details

Happy Forgings IPO opened for subscription on December 19 and ended on December 21. The ₹1,008.59 crore worth IPO was a combination of fresh issue of 47 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 72 lakh shares aggregating to ₹608.59 crore.

JM Financial, Axis Capital, Equirus Capital and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book running lead managers of the Happy Forgings IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Happy Forgings IPO was subscribed 82.63 times in total. The public issue received 15.40 times subscription in the retail category and 214.65 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers’ (QIB) category. The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) was booked 63.45 times.

