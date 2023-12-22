Happy Forgings IPO allotment expected today. GMP, how to check status online
Happy Forgings IPO share allotment is expected to be finalised soon today, Friday, December 22. The investors who applied for the issue can check Happy Forgings IPO allotment status on the websites of stock exchanges - BSE and NSE, as well as on the IPO registrar’s portal.
Happy Forgings IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Happy Forgings Ltd that ended on December 21 has received strong response from investors. After the close of bidding process, Happy Forgings IPO share allotment is expected to be finalised soon today, Friday, December 22.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started