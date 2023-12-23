Happy Forgings IPO allotment out. GMP, how to check allotment status online

Happy Forgings IPO: Allotment status of applications for the initial public offering (IPO) of Happy Forgings Limited has been declared. Those who have applied for the public issue can check Happy Forgings IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the book build issue — Link Intime Private Limited.

After declaration of Happy Forgings IPO allotment, focus has now shifted towards Happy Forgings IPO listing date, which is most likely on 27th December 2023.

Also Read: Ola Electric IPO: Check 10 key things to know from DRHP

Happy Forgings IPO GMP today

Meanwhile, after announcement of Happy Forgings IPO allotment status, shares of the company have remained strong in unlisted stock market. According to share market observers, Happy Forgings shares are available at a premium of ₹425 in grey market today.

Also Read: Akanksha Power and Infra IPO opens next week; price band set at ₹52 to ₹55 apiece

This means, Happy Forgings IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹425, which signals that grey market is expecting that Happy Forgings IPO listing price would be around ₹1,275 ( ₹850 + ₹425). So, the unlisted stock market is signaling 50 per cent listing gain for allottees after declaration of Happy Forgings IPO allotment status.

Happy Forgings IPO allotment status check

As mentioned above, an applicant can check Happy Forgings IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at Link Intime website. However, for more convenience, they can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link In time portal — linkintime.co.in/mipo/ipoallotment.html and check Happy Forgings IPO allotment status online.

Also Read: RBZ Jewellers allotment finalised: Here's how to check status

Happy Forgings IPO allotment status check BSE

To check one's allotment status on BSE webiste, one needs to login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Happy Forgings Lmited IPO;

3] Enter Happy Forgings IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Happy Forgings IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Happy Forgings IPO allotment status check Link Intime

To check Happy Forgings IPO allotment status on Link Intime, one needs to login at direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/mipo/ipoallotment.html and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Happy Forgings Lmited IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Happy Forgings IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!