Happy Forgings IPO Day 1: Issue subscribed 64% so far; retail portion fully booked
Happy Forgings IPO price band has been set at ₹808 to ₹850 per share. The IPO lot size is 17 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹14,450.
Happy Forgings IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Happy Forgings Ltd opened for subscription today, on December 19, and has so far received decent investor participation.
