Happy Forgings IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Happy Forgings Ltd opened for subscription today, on December 19, and has so far received decent investor participation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Happy Forgings is a manufacturer of heavy forgings and high-precision machined components. The company aims to raise ₹1,008.59 crore from the IPO that will end on December 21.

Let us check Happy Forgings IPO subscription status, GMP today and other key details: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Happy Forgings IPO Details The ₹1,008.59 crore worth Happy Forgings IPO opened for subscription on December 19 and will close on December 21. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 71.59 lakh shares.

Happy Forgings IPO price band has been set at ₹808 to ₹850 per share. The IPO lot size is 17 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹14,450.

The shares will list on both the stock exchanges - BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date fixed on December 27.

The company has already raised ₹303 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its IPO opening. It has allocated 35,59,740 equity shares at ₹850 per share to the 25 anchor investors, as per stock exchange filing.

JM Financial, Axis Capital, Equirus Capital and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book running lead managers of the Happy Forgings IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the IPO registrar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company proposes to utilise the net issue proceeds towards the purchase of equipment, plant and machinery; prepayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings and for general corporate purposes.

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

Happy Forgings IPO Subscription Status Happy Forgings IPO has been subscribed 64% so far on December 19, the first day of the bidding process. The public issue received bids for 57.11 lakh equity shares as against 83.65 lakh shares on the offer, as per data available on NSE till 12:10 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IPO has been subscribed 1.05 times in the retail category and 69% in the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) category so far. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) are yet to place their bids for the issue.

Happy Forgings IPO GMP Today Happy Forgings IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹415 per share, as per market observers. This indicates that Happy Forgings shares are trading at a premium of 48.82% to the issue price at ₹1,265 apiece in the grey market.

Happy Forgings IPO Review Happy Forgings’ attractive valuation of 36.44x P/E, coupled with its impressive track record and promising outlook, makes it a worthy investment option for investors seeking exposure to the manufacturing sector, says Swastika Investmart Ltd.

The brokerage firm has assigned a ‘Subscribe’ rating to the IPO for listing gains and long term.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.