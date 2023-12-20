Happy Forgings IPO Day 2: Issue booked over 4 times so far; check subscription status, GMP, other key details
Happy Forgings IPO price band has been set at ₹808 to ₹850 per share. The IPO lot size is 17 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹14,450.
Happy Forgings IPO: Heavy forgings and high-precision machined components manufacturer Happy Forgings Ltd launched its initial public offering (IPO) on December 19. The issue has so far received decent buying interest from investors.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started