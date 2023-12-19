Happy Forgings IPO opens today; check price band, GMP, among 10 key things to know before investing
The total issue size of the Happy Forgings IPO is ₹1,008.59 crore which comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 71.59 lakh shares.
Happy Forgings IPO: Happy Forgings Ltd has launched its initial public offering (IPO) today, on December 19. The company is a manufacturer of heavy forgings and high-precision machined components.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started