Happy Forgings IPO opens today: GMP, review, other details. Apply or not?
Happy Forgings IPO GMP: Shares of the engineering company are available at a premium of ₹452 in grey market today, say market observers
Happy Forgings IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Happy Forgings Limited has opened today and it will remain open till 21st December 2023 i.e. till Thursaday this week. This means, Happy Forgings IPO date of subscription will remain open from Tuesday to Thursday this week. The heavy forging maker company has fixed Happy Forgings IPO price band at ₹808 to ₹850 per equity share. It aims to raise 1,008.59 crore from its initial offer. The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started