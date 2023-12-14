Happy Forgings IPO: Price band set at ₹808-850 per share; GMP, issue details, more
The Happy Forgings IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, December 19, and will close on Thursday, December 21.
Happy Forgings IPO price band : The Happy Forgings IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹808 to ₹850 per equity share of the face value of ₹2. The Happy Forgings IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, December 19, and will close on Thursday, December 21. The allocation to anchor investors for the Happy Forgings IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, December 18.
