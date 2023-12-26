Happy Forgings IPO to list tomorrow: Here's what GMP, subscription status signal ahead of listing
Happy Forgings IPO Listing: Happy Forgings IPO opened on December 19 and ended on December 21. The IPO allotment was finalized on December 22 and the shares are set to list on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.
Happy Forgings IPO Listing: The initial public offering (IPO) of Happy Forgings Ltd, the manufacturer of heavy forgings and high-precision machined components, received strong demand from investors across the board. As the IPO allotment has been finalised, the focus now shifts on Happy Forgings IPO listing which is scheduled on December 27.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started