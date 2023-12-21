Happy Forgings IPO: What GMP, subscription status signal as bidding ends today. Should you apply?
Happy Forgings IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹445 in grey market today, say market observers
Happy Forgings IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Happy Forgings Limited opened for subscription on 19th December 2023 and it will remain open till 21st December 2023. This means Happy Forgings IPO subscription will end today evening or in other words, investors have just one day in hand to apply for the Happy Forgings IPO. In two days of bidding, Happy Forgings IPO subscription status informs that the public issue has received strong response from investors.
