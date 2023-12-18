Happy Forgings raises ₹303 crore from 25 anchor investors ahead of IPO
The company informed the bourses that it has allocated 35,59,740 equity shares at ₹850 per share on Monday, December 18, 2023, to the 25 anchor investors.
Happy Forgings Limited has garnered ₹303 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its initial public offering that opens for public subscription on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message