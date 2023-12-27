Happy Forgings share price lists with 17.8% premium at ₹1001.25 apiece on BSE
Happy Forgings share price made a decent stock market debut as the stock was listed with a 17.79% premium to the issue price at ₹1001.25 apiece on the BSE.
