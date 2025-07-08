Happy Square Outsourcing Services IPO Allotment Today: Here's how to check status and latest GMP

Happy Square Outsourcing Services IPO allotment: The allotment status for Happy Square Outsourcing Services SME initial public offering (IPO) has been finalised today, Tuesday, July 8, after the issue witnessed healthy participation across investor segments. Investors who participated in Happy Square's IPO can now verify their allotment status via the registrar, Purva Sharegistry India, or by visiting the NSE website.

As per the timeline laid out in the IPO prospectus, equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful bidders on Wednesday, July 9. For applicants who did not receive allotment, refund initiation will also take place on the same day. The company is scheduled to list its shares on the NSE SME platform on Thursday, July 10, 2025.

How to Check Happy Square IPO Allotment Status Applicants can verify their allotment status by visiting the official website of Purva Sharegistry India. To check the allotment status of Happy Square Outsourcing Services' IPO, investors need to select the issue name from the dropdown menu and provide one of the following: PAN, application number, or DP/Client ID. After entering the required details along with the captcha code, the allotment information will be shown on the screen.

As an alternative, applicants can also visit the NSE website and head to the ‘Equity’ section under the ‘Status of Issue Application’ page to access their allotment status.

IPO Details and Subscription Happy Square IPO, which opened for subscription between July 3 and July 7, is looking to raise ₹24.25 crore. The IPO was priced at ₹76 per share and consisted solely of a fresh issue of 31.90 lakh equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

For retail investors, the application lot size was set at 1,600 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹2,30,400 for two lots (3,200 shares). For high net-worth individuals (HNIs), the minimum investment stood at ₹3,64,800 for three lots, totaling 4,800 shares.

The public issue saw strong demand, getting subscribed 3.58 times overall. Investors placed bids for 72.84 lakh shares compared to the 20.33 lakh shares available. The quota for retail investors was subscribed 2.12 times, while non-institutional investors (NIIs) bid 2.24 times their share. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) category witnessed the highest interest, with a subscription of 7.16 times.

Happy Square Outsourcing plans to use the net proceeds from its IPO primarily to meet working capital needs and for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the public offering, the company successfully raised ₹6.60 crore from anchor investors on July 2.

Corpwis Advisors Private Limited is acting as the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while Giriraj Stock Broking Private Limited is serving as the market maker for the issue.

Company Profile Incorporated in April 2017, Happy Square Outsourcing Services is a tech-driven human resource outsourcing company offering end-to-end HR solutions. The company focuses on key areas such as recruitment, payroll management, employee onboarding, and flexible staffing. Leveraging a vast talent pool and technology-based platforms, Happy Square caters to the workforce needs of businesses in both India and the United States. By functioning as a third-party provider, it delivers comprehensive staffing and HR management services, underpinned by a strong network and robust recruitment capabilities to source and manage qualified candidates efficiently.

Happy Square IPO GMP Today The company was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹5 per share. This indicated a listing prospect at ₹81, a premium of 6.58 percent versus issue price.