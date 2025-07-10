Happy Square Outsourcing share price makes a tepid debut, stock opens with a mere 1.32% premium at ₹77 apiece

Happy Square Outsourcing share price made a lukewarm debut on NSE SME today. Happy Square Outsourcing share price today opened at ₹77, which is 1.32% higher than the issue price of ₹76.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Happy Square Outsourcing had a subscription period that ran from Thursday, July 3, until Monday, July 7. With a face value of ₹10, shares in the Happy Square Outsourcing IPO are priced at ₹76. At least 1600 of those shares are up for bid, and there are multiples of those shares available. Happy Square Outsourcing IPO subscription status was 3.58 times on the last day of bidding, according to chittorgarh.com

Happy Square Outsourcing Services focuses on HR outsourcing, with an emphasis on recruitment, payroll, onboarding, and flexible staffing solutions. The company operates within a technology-driven human resource outsourcing framework, offering comprehensive end-to-end services. Their offerings comprise Recruitment, Payroll, Onboarding, and flexible staffing alternatives.

The company leverages a vast talent pool to address the staffing requirements of businesses in both India and the US, highlighting technology-driven approaches and an extensive network to find qualified candidates, serving as a third-party facilitator for workforce management through effective recruitment and HR services.

Happy Square serves both the Indian and US markets, recognizing the unique staffing needs of each region.

Happy Square Outsourcing IPO details The Happy Square Outsourcing IPO, valued ₹24.25 crore, includes a fresh issuance of 31,90,400 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. There is no "offer for sale" component.

The Happy Square Outsourcing IPO intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for several purposes, including financing the company's working capital needs and addressing general corporate requirements.

Corpwis Advisors Private Limited serves as the book-running lead manager for the Happy Square Outsourcing IPO, and Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd is responsible for the issue's registration. Giriraj Stock Broking Private Limited operates as the market maker for the Happy Square Outsourcing IPO.

Happy Square Outsourcing IPO GMP today Happy Square Outsourcing IPO GMP is +5. This indicates Happy Square Outsourcing share price were trading at a premium of ₹5 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Happy Square Outsourcing share price was indicated at ₹81 apiece, which is 6.58% higher than the IPO price of ₹76.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.'

