Happy Steels IPO opens today; GMP, subscriptions status, other key details of SME IPO

Happy Steels IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) automotive component manufacturer Happy Steels Ltd opens for public subscription today, July 9, Thursday, and will close on July 13, Monday.
Happy Steels IPO price band is set at ₹62 to ₹66 per share, and the IPO lot size is 2,000 shares. The minimum investment amount required by a retail individual investor is ₹2,64,000. The company aims to raise ₹25 crore from the book-building issue, which is entirely a fresh issue of 37.88 equity shares.
The company proposes to utilise the net issue proceeds for capital expenditure towards purchase of additional plant and machinery for the existing manufacturing unit, repayment or prepayment of term loans to banks, and for general corporate purposes.
The SME IPO allotment date is likely July 14, and the IPO listing date is July 16. Happy Steels shares will be listed on the NSE Emerge, a platform for SME companies.
Share India Capital Services Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the Happy Steels IPO registrar.
Happy Steels IPO is yet to open today. The subscription of the SME IPO will open at 10:00 IST.
Happy Steels shares are showing a muted trend in the unlisted market, with no grey market premium (GMP). According to experts, Happy Steels IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Happy Steels shares are trading without any discount or premium to the issue price.
Considering the Happy Steels IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹66 apiece, which is equal to the issue price of ₹66 per share.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.