Hariom Pipe Industries IPO: How to check allotment status online

Hariom Pipe Industries IPO: Bidders can check their IPO application status online by logging in at the official BSE website or at the website of the official registrar of the public issue
Hariom Pipe Industries IPO allotment date: Allotment of Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd. shares are likely on tomorrow as the tentative date for Hariom Pipe Industries IPO allotment is 8th April 2022. So, those who have applied for the public issue worth ₹130.05 crore should not move from pillar to post after the share allotment.
Hariom Pipe Industries IPO: Links to check allotment status online
As mentioned above, bidders can check their IPO application status online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the Bigshare Services Private Limited website bigshareonline.com. For more convenience, subscribers can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Bigshare Services link — ipo2.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html and check their IPO application status online.
How to check Hariom Pipe Industries IPO allotment status at BSE
To check one's IPO application status online at BSE, a bidder can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:
1] Login at BSE's direct web link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;
2] Hariom Pipe Industries Industries IPO;
3] Enter your Hariom Pipes IPO application number;
4] Enter your PAN details;
5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and
6] Click at 'Submit' button.
Your Hariom Pipe Industries IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.
How to check Hariom Pipe Industries IPO allotment status at Bigshare Services
Those who want to check their Hariom Pipe Industries IPO allotment status at official registrar's website, they are advised to login at direct Bigshare Services' website — ipo2.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:
1] Login at Link Intime's direct link — ipo2.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html;
2] Select Hariom Pipe Industries IPO;
3] Enter your PAN card details; and
4] Click at 'Search' option.
Your Hariom Pipe Industries IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.
