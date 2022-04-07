Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Ipo /  Hariom Pipe Industries IPO: How to check allotment status online

Hariom Pipe Industries IPO: How to check allotment status online

Hariom Pipe Industries IPO allotment date: For more convenience, subscribers can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Bigshare Services link — ipo2.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html and chech their IPO application status online. Photo: Courtesy Hariom Pipe Industries website
2 min read . 01:55 PM IST Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Hariom Pipe Industries IPO: Bidders can check their IPO application status online by logging in at the official BSE website or at the website of the official registrar of the public issue

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Hariom Pipe Industries IPO allotment date: Allotment of Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd. shares are likely on tomorrow as the tentative date for Hariom Pipe Industries IPO allotment is 8th April 2022. So, those who have applied for the public issue worth 130.05 crore should not move from pillar to post after the share allotment. 

Hariom Pipe Industries IPO allotment date: Allotment of Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd. shares are likely on tomorrow as the tentative date for Hariom Pipe Industries IPO allotment is 8th April 2022. So, those who have applied for the public issue worth 130.05 crore should not move from pillar to post after the share allotment. 

Subscribers can check their Hariom Pipe Industries IPO application status online by logging in at the official BSE website or at the website of the official registrar of the public issue. The official registrar of the IPO is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd and its official website is bigshareonline.com.

Subscribers can check their Hariom Pipe Industries IPO application status online by logging in at the official BSE website or at the website of the official registrar of the public issue. The official registrar of the IPO is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd and its official website is bigshareonline.com.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Hariom Pipe Industries IPO: Links to check allotment status online

As mentioned above, bidders can check their IPO application status online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the Bigshare Services Private Limited website bigshareonline.com. For more convenience, subscribers can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Bigshare Services link — ipo2.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html and check their IPO application status online.

How to check Hariom Pipe Industries IPO allotment status at BSE

To check one's IPO application status online at BSE, a bidder can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at BSE's direct web link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Hariom Pipe Industries Industries IPO;

3] Enter your Hariom Pipes IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Hariom Pipe Industries IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

How to check Hariom Pipe Industries IPO allotment status at Bigshare Services

Those who want to check their Hariom Pipe Industries IPO allotment status at official registrar's website, they are advised to login at direct Bigshare Services' website — ipo2.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at Link Intime's direct link — ipo2.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html;

2] Select Hariom Pipe Industries IPO;

3] Enter your PAN card details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Hariom Pipe Industries IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!