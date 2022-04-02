Hariom Pipe Industries IPO: Subscription status, other details you should know

On whether one should subscribe Hariom Pipe Industries IPO or not; Saurabh Joshi, Research Analyst at Marwadi Financial Services said, "Considering the FY22 (Annualised)/FY21 EPS of ₹10.10/5.94 on a post issue basis, the company is going to list at a P/E of 15.14x/25.76x with a market cap of ₹389.80 crore whereas its peers namely JTL Infra and APL Apollo Tubes are trading at a PE multiple of 30.5 and 44.3 respectively. We assign 'Subscribe (With Caution)' rating to this IPO as the company’s backward integration of production process provides a cost advantage over its competitors and is available at reasonable valuation as compared to its peers. However, client concentration risk and cyclical nature of the business keeps us cautious from a long term perspective."