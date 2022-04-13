Hariom Pipe IPO share listing today. Experts predict 'strong' debut

Speaking on Harimom Pipe share price listing; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Market is highly bullish on pipe segment as gas pipeline and irrigation business is expected to go northward in near term. So, business volume of the company is expected to remain in positive territory in short to medium term. However, much will depend upon the market mood. If the market opens on positive note, in that case we may witness Hariom Pipe share price opening around ₹220 to ₹225 per share levels, delivering up to 75 per cent premium to the allottees. However, in case of negative sentiment at Dalal Street, Hariom Pipe shares may list around ₹200 apiece levels, giving 60 per cent premium to the allottees."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}