Hariom Pipe IPO subscribed 67% on Day 1 with strong demand from retail invest

Hariom Pipe Industries is a premium manufacturer of iron and steel products. The company has gone from strength to strength, evolving into an integrated steel manufacturer with a stronghold in the South Indian market. With a diverse product portfolio consisting of Mild Steel (MS) Billets, Pipes and Tubes, Hot Rolled (HR) Coils, and Scaffolding Systems, our top-quality products cater to a variety of industrial applications across multiple sectors.