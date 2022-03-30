Hariom Pipe IPO subscribed 67% on Day 1 with strong demand from retail invest

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The IPO will be available till April 05 for the subscription. A price band of ₹144 to ₹153 apiece has been fixed on the issue. The issue is 100% book building. The bid lot will be 98 Equity Shares and in multiples thereof.
Iron and steel products manufacturer, Hariom Pipe Industries-led initial public offering (IPO) received a subscription of about 67% against its total issue size on the first day. On Wednesday, Hariom Pipe launched its IPO to raise between ₹122.4 crore to ₹130.05 crore.
On NSE, cumulative data showed that on Day 1, the IPO received bids of 56,67,536 equity shares against the offered size of 85,00,000 equity shares - subscribing by 67%. The IPO was hugely driven by retail investors.
The portion reserved for retail individual investors (RII) garnered an oversubscription of 1.88 times, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors subscribed by merely 3%. There was no bidding from the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) on Day 1.
Under the IPO, 30% of the issue is reserved for QIBs, while 35% each is kept for NIIs and RIIs.
ITI Capital is acting as the book-running lead manager of the IPO.
The tentative date for share allotment is 8th April 2022. The likely date for Hariom Pipes share listing is 13th April 2022 and shares will be listed on both NSE and BSE.
Hariom Pipe Industries is a premium manufacturer of iron and steel products. The company has gone from strength to strength, evolving into an integrated steel manufacturer with a stronghold in the South Indian market. With a diverse product portfolio consisting of Mild Steel (MS) Billets, Pipes and Tubes, Hot Rolled (HR) Coils, and Scaffolding Systems, our top-quality products cater to a variety of industrial applications across multiple sectors.
