Harsha Engineers IPO: Check GMP as all eyes on shares listing after allotment
- Harsha Engineers IPO got subscribed 74.70 times, led by strong demand from institutional buyers
The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Harsha Engineers International got subscribed 74.70 times, led by strong demand from institutional buyers, on the last day of subscription that closed on Friday. The public issue received bids for 125.96 crore shares against 1.68 crore shares on offer, according to a data with the NSE.