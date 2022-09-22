Harsha Engineers IPO: Check GMP as all eyes on shares listing after allotment

Based in Ahmedabad, Harsha Engineers Harsha Engineers International Limited is a precision engineering company manufacturing bearing cages and stamped components. It has five manufacturing facilities with two of its principal manufacturing facilities at Changodar and one at Moraiya, near Ahmedabad in Gujarat in India, and one manufacturing unit each at Changshu, China and Ghimbav Brasov in Romania, which allow access to its customers in over 25 countries.

