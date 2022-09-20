The finalization of basis of the share allotment of Harsha Engineers IPO is expected to take place this week on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 and if allotted, then the credit of shares to demat account of bidders will be done on Friday, September 23, 2022. The registrar for this IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd, therefore the allotment application can be checked on the registrar's website here or on the BSE website here.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}