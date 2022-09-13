Harsha Engineers IPO: Latest GMP, key points as issue to open tomorrow for subscription2 min read . Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 09:48 AM IST
- Harsha Engineers IPO's price band has been fixed at ₹314-330 per share
Harsha Engineers International's initial public offering (IPO) will open for public subscription tomorrow i.e., Wednesday, September 14, 2022 and the issue will conclude on September 17 and the price band has been fixed at ₹314-330 per share for its ₹755-crore initial share sale.