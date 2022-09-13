"At the higher price band of Rs330, HEIL is valued at 27.7x FY22 earnings of ₹11.9 which in our view is reasonable compared to its peers. The company with its strong market share in precision bearing cages and being one of the leading players globally in organized bearing cages, having strong clientele with long standing relationship provides healthy return ratios and visibility going ahead. We recommend investors to SUBSCRIBE to the IPO of HEIL," said brokerage LKP Securities.