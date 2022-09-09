The company has five manufacturing facilities with two of its principal manufacturing facilities at Changodar and one at Moraiya, near Ahmedabad in Gujarat in India, and one manufacturing unit each at Changshu, China and Ghimbav Brasov in Romania, which allow access to its customers in over 25 countries. This is the Ahmedabad-based company's second attempt to go public. Earlier it had filed its draft papers with the regulator in August 2018, reported PTI.