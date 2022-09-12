Harsha Engineers IPO: GMP rises ahead of issue opening for subscription this week2 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2022, 08:54 AM IST
- Harsha Engineers IPO will open for public subscription on Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Harsha Engineers International's initial public offering (IPO) will open for public subscription this week on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 and the issue conclude on September 17. The price band has been fixed at ₹314-330 per share for its ₹755-crore initial share sale.