Harsha Engineers IPO: GMP, stock experts signal strong listing Updated: 24 Sep 2022, 09:25 AM IST
- Harsha Engineers IPO GMP: Grey market is signaling 45% listing gain for the public issue
Harsha Engineers IPO listing date has been fixed on 26th September 2022. As per the information available on BSE website, effective from Monday, September 26, 2022, the equity shares of Harsha Engineers International Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE and NSE in the list of 'B ' group of securities. So, Harsha Engineers shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Monday, September 26, 2022.