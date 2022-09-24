Harsha Engineers IPO: GMP, stock experts signal strong listing

Expecting strong listing of Harsha Engineers IPO, Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director, Proficient Equities said, "Harsha Engineers International Limited is the largest manufacturer of precision bearing cages in terms of revenue in the organised sector in India. The company supplies its products to customers all over 25 countries covering five continents. It has posted improved financial performance and enjoys good long-term relations with its cream customers. The company has a virtual monopoly in its segment with the majority market share. Post listing the company may generate good listing gains. Investors can wait for the price to settle down and then start accumulating."