Harsha Engineers IPO opens today: A good bet? Know GMP, key points

“Harsha Engineers with its dominant position is well placed to capture the growing bearing cage demand across industries. We like its increasing focus on other specialized precision components and on the growing EV segment which could boost its EBITDA margins. It is valued at 32.7x FY22 P/E which is at par with its listed peers. Given growth recovery in auto/auto ancillary and strong momentum in the midcaps, we expect the IPO to do well. We suggest investors to Subscribe for listing gains," said Motilal Oswal in an IPO note.