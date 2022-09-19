Harsha Engineers IPO: Latest GMP, allotment date, how to check status2 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 07:14 AM IST
- Harsha Engineers IPO GMP today is ₹215, say market observers
Harsha Engineers IPO: After closure of three days subscription, all eyes are now set on the Harsha Engineers IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 21st September 2022. However, after strong response from investors, grey market is still giving strong signals in regard to the public offer worth ₹755 crore. According to market observers, shares of Harsha Engineers International Ltd is available at a premium of ₹215 in grey market today.