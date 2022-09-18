Harsha Engineers IPO: Latest GMP; know more about allotment, listing

Harsha Engineers International IPO received an oversubscription of 74.70 times on the last day of the public offer. Qualified institutional buyers (QIB) made the highest bidding in the IPO followed by high-net-worth clients. Retail investors also showed strong demand for the IPO. On Sunday, in the grey market, the IPO is trading at ₹240. The company will complete the process of allocating shares to bidders within six working days from the closing day of the IPO.

