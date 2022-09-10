Harsha Engineers IPO opens next week. GMP, price, important dates, other details3 min read . Updated: 10 Sep 2022, 01:32 PM IST
- Harsha Engineers IPO GMP today is ₹200 per equity share, say market observers
Harsha Engineers IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Harsha Engineers International Ltd is going to hit primary markets on 14th September 2022 and it will remain open for subscription till 16th September 2022. The company which is largest manufacturer of precision bearing cages has fixed its public offer price at ₹314 to ₹330 per equity share and it is proposed to list on both BSE and NSE. Meanwhile, grey market is highly bullish on Harsha Engineers IPO. According to market observers, Harsha Engineers IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹200.