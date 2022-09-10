Harsha Engineers IPO opens next week. GMP, price, important dates, other details

The company has five strategically located manufacturing facilities with two of its principal manufacturing facilities at Changodar and one at Moraiya, near Ahmedabad in Gujarat in India, and one manufacturing unit each at Changshu, China and Ghimbav Brasov in Romania, which helps it to penetrate global markets more efficiently and in a cost effective manner and allow access to its customers in over 25 countries covering five continents i.e., North America, Europe, Asia, South America and Africa.