Harsha Engineers IPO allotment date: The finalisation of share allotment of Harsha Engineers International Ltd IPO (initial public offering) can be announced any time today as tentative Harsha Engineers IPO allotment date is 21st September 2022. So, those who have applied for the public issue worth ₹755 crore are advised to check Harsha Engineers IPO allotment status online after the announcement of share allotment. They can check their allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of the public issue is Link Intime private Limited and its official website is linkintime.co.in.

Harsha Engineers IPO GMP today

Meanwhile, grey market has gone bullish on Harsha Engineers shares. According to market observers, Harsha Engineers IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹240, which is ₹45 higher from its yesterday's low of ₹195. Market observers maintained that this rise in Harsha Engineers IPO grey market premium is mainly due to the trend reversal in the secondary market sentiments.

How to check Harsha Engineers IPO allotment status online

As mentioned above, bidders can check Harsha Engineers IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the Link Intime's web link. However, for convenience, applicants can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

Harsha Engineers IPO allotment status via Link Intime

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Harsha Engineers IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Harsha Engineers IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Harsha Engineers IPO allotment status via BSE

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Harsha Engineers IPO;

3] Enter Harsha Engineers IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Harsha Engineers IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.