Harsha Engineers IPO share allotment likely today. How to check allotment status

Harsha Engineers IPO allotment date: The finalisation of share allotment of Harsha Engineers International Ltd IPO (initial public offering) can be announced any time today as tentative Harsha Engineers IPO allotment date is 21st September 2022. So, those who have applied for the public issue worth ₹755 crore are advised to check Harsha Engineers IPO allotment status online after the announcement of share allotment. They can check their allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of the public issue is Link Intime private Limited and its official website is linkintime.co.in.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}