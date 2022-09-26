Harsha Engineers IPO share listing today. Experts predict handsome gains3 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 06:01 AM IST
- Harsha Engineers IPO GMP today is ₹150, say market observers
Harsha Engineers IPO listing date has been fixed and shares of India's largest manufacturer of precision bearing cages are going to hit Dalal Street on 26th September 2022 i.e. today. As per the information available on BSE website, effective from Monday, September 26, 2022, the equity shares of Harsha Engineers International Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities. Hence, Harsha Engineers shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Monday, September 26, 2022.