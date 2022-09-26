Harsha Engineers IPO share listing today. Experts predict handsome gains

According to stock market experts, despite losing steam in the grey market, Harsha Engineers IPO may give handsome gain to its allottees. They said that Harsha Engineers IPO GMP (grey market premium) might have dipped from ₹240 to ₹150 per share levels (according to market observers, Harsha Engineers share price is quoting at a premium of ₹150 per share in grey market today), but allottees may expect up to 50 per cent listing gain from then public issue on its listing date. They said that grey market is not an ideal indicator about the success or failure of a public issue and Harsha Engineers shares are expected to prove that through a 'grand debut' in stock market today.