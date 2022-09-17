Harsha Engineers IPO: What GMP signals after strong subscription?3 min read . Updated: 17 Sep 2022, 02:17 PM IST
Harsha Engineers IPO: After three days subscription of the public issue worth ₹755 crore, Harsha Engineers IPO subscription status reflects that the issue has received strong response from investors. Despite weakness in stock market sentiments, the public issue got subscribed 74.70 times whereas its retail portion got subscribed 17.63 times. The initial public offer (IPO) has been subscribed 71.32 times in NII category while QIB portion has ben subscribed 178.26 times. Meanwhile, after strong response from investors, grey market has also gone bullish on Harsha Engineers shares. According to market observers, shares of Harsha Engineers are available at a premium of ₹235 in grey market today.