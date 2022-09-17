Harsha Engineers IPO: What GMP signals after strong subscription?

Harsha Engineers IPO GMP today

Market observers said that Harsha Engineers IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹235, which is ₹5 higher from its Friday GMP of ₹230. They said that the jump may look small but the way bloodbath was witnessed on Dalal Street on Friday session, this rise is heart warming. They said that grey market premium of Harsha Engineers IPO has been continuously rising since the opening of subscription. In last four days, Harsha Engineers IPO GMP has risen from around ₹200 to ₹235 and primary reason for this rise in GMP can be attributed to the strong response by investors.