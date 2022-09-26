Harsha Engineers shares make strong debut in some cheers from investors1 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 10:02 AM IST
- Harsha Engineers shares made its debut on BSE at ₹444 per equity shares, delivering around 36% listing premium to the allottees
Shares of Harsha Engineers International Ltd made a strong debut on Dalal Street today. The stock listed on BSE at ₹444 per equity share, delivering around 36 per cent premium to its allottees. India's largest manufacturer of precision bearing cages company has delivered stellar return to its investors despite weakness on Dalal Street in last four straight sessions.