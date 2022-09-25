Further, Ventura Securities in its IPO note had said, "We are expecting HEIL’s revenue/ EBITDA/ PAT to grow at a CAGR of 17.2%/ 22.7%/ 32.1% to ₹2,125 crore/ ₹313 crore/ ₹212 crore respectively over FY22-25E, while EBITDA and PAT margins are expected to improve by 191bps (to 14.7%) and 301bps (to 10.0%) respectively over the same period. Subsequently, RoIC is expected to improve by 586bps to 21.5% by FY25."

