Harshdeep Hortico IPO: From subscription status to GMP, all you need to know
The initial public offering (IPO) of Harshdeep Hortico opened for subscription today, January 29, 2024, and will close on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. The price band for the issue has been set in the range of ₹42-45 per share.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Harshdeep Hortico opened for subscription today, January 29, 2024, and will close on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. The price band for the issue has been set in the range of ₹42-45 per share.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started