The initial public offering (IPO) of Harshdeep Hortico opened for subscription today, January 29, 2024, and will close on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. The price band for the issue has been set in the range of ₹42-45 per share.

Harshdeep Hortico IPO subscription status

The issue has witnessed robust subscription and has been fully subscribed on the first day of bidding. At 2:30 pm, the IPO was subscribed 1.23 times. It has received bids for 27.27 lakh shares as against 22.20 lakh shares on offer. The retail investor portion was booked the most, 1.76 times followed by the NII quota, which was subscribed by 42 percent. However, the QIB part has not received any bids till now.

Harshdeep Hortico IPO GMP today

The company's shares were trading at a premium of ₹0 in the grey market, indicating no rise versus IPO price at listing. It has been the same since it started trading in the grey market on January 19, 2024.

However, one must note that grey market premium is only an indicator of how the company's shares are performing in the unlisted market and can change quickly.

Harshdeep Hortico IPO details

The ₹19.09 crore IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 42.42 lakh shares with no offer-for-sale component.

The company intends to utilise the proceeds of the issue for repayment and/or pre-payment, in full or part, of certain borrowings availed by the company, to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Investors can bid for a minimum lot size of 3,000 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹1.35 lakh. The minimum lot size investment for HNI is 2 lots (6,000 shares) amounting to ₹2.7 lakh.

Around 50 percent of the net offer is reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), not less than 35 percent is reserved for retail investors and not less than 15 percent of the offer is booked for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs).

Hem Securities Limited is the book-running lead manager of the Harshdeep Hortico IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Harshdeep Hortico's IPO is Hem Finlease.

The allotment for the Harshdeep Hortico IPO is expected to be finalised on Thursday, February 1, 2024. The IPO will list on BSE SME with the tentative listing date as Monday, February 5, 2024.

Review

The company is operating in a highly competitive and fragmented segment. It marked growth in its top lines for the reported periods, but witnessed pressure on margins. Based on its annualised FY24 earrings, the issue appears fully priced. Well-informed/cash surplus investors may park moderate funds for medium-term rewards, said Dilip Davda, Contributing Editor at Chittorgarh.com.

About Harshdeep Hortico

Harshdeep Hortico Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies pots and planters for indoor and outdoor use.

The company's product portfolio includes indoor plastic planters, outdoor planters, illuminated planters, decorative planters, roto-molded planters, fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP) planters, eco-series planters, etc., and related accessories such as garden hose pipes and water canisters.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

