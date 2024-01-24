Harshdeep Hortico IPO: Here are date, price band, GMP and other key details
Harshdeep Hortico IPO is a book built issue of ₹19.09 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 42.42 lakh shares.
Planters manufacturer Harshdeep Hortico initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on January 29, 2024 and closes on January 31, 2024. The price band for the upcoming IPO is set at ₹42 to ₹45 per share, according to chittorgarh.com.
