 Harshdeep Hortico IPO: Here are date, price band, GMP and other key details | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 24 2024 15:58:03
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.15 3.88%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,455.85 1.98%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 999.20 -2.94%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,674.50 1.97%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 246.20 3.49%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Harshdeep Hortico IPO: Here are date, price band, GMP and other key details
Back Back

Harshdeep Hortico IPO: Here are date, price band, GMP and other key details

 Vaamanaa Sethi

Harshdeep Hortico IPO is a book built issue of ₹19.09 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 42.42 lakh shares.

Harshdeep Hortico IPO. Photo: iStockphotoPremium
Harshdeep Hortico IPO. Photo: iStockphoto

Planters manufacturer Harshdeep Hortico initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on January 29, 2024 and closes on January 31, 2024. The price band for the upcoming IPO is set at 42 to 45 per share, according to chittorgarh.com.

Harshdeep Hortico IPO is a book built issue of 19.09 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 42.42 lakh shares. Investors can bid for minimum lot size of  3000 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is 135,000. The minimum lot size investment for HNI is 2 lots (6,000 shares) amounting to 270,000.

Also read: Qualitek Labs IPO allotment to be out soon; here's how to check status

Around 50% of the net offer is reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not less than 35% is reserved for retail investors and not less than 15% of the offer is booked for NII (HNI) investors.

Hem Securities Limited is the book running lead manager of the Harshdeep Hortico IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Harshdeep Hortico IPO is Hem Finlease.

The allotment for the Harshdeep Hortico IPO is expected to be finalized on Thursday, February 1, 2024. The IPO will list on BSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Monday, February 5, 2024.

Harshdeep Hortico IPO GMP today

The shares of Harshdeep Hortico IPO are currently not trading in the grey market, which means that the Harshdeep Hortico IPO shares are trading at 0% premium.

However, one must note that grey market premium is only an indicator of how the company's shares are performing in the unlisted market and can change quickly.

Also read: Delhi-based Divine Power Energy Limited files DRHP with NSE Emerge

About the company

Harshdeep Hortico Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies pots and planters for indoor and outdoor use.

The company's product portfolio includes indoor plastic planters, outdoor planters, illuminated planters, decorative planters, roto-moulded planters, fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP) planters, eco-series planters, etc. and related accessories such as garden hose pipes and water canisters.

The market capitalization of Harshdeep Hortico IPO is 72.42 crore

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 24 Jan 2024, 10:08 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App