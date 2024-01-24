Harshdeep Hortico IPO: Here are date, price band, GMP and other key details

Planters manufacturer Harshdeep Hortico initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on January 29, 2024 and closes on January 31, 2024. The price band for the upcoming IPO is set at ₹42 to ₹45 per share, according to chittorgarh.com.

Harshdeep Hortico IPO is a book built issue of ₹19.09 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 42.42 lakh shares. Investors can bid for minimum lot size of 3000 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹135,000. The minimum lot size investment for HNI is 2 lots (6,000 shares) amounting to ₹270,000.

Around 50% of the net offer is reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not less than 35% is reserved for retail investors and not less than 15% of the offer is booked for NII (HNI) investors.

Hem Securities Limited is the book running lead manager of the Harshdeep Hortico IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Harshdeep Hortico IPO is Hem Finlease.

The allotment for the Harshdeep Hortico IPO is expected to be finalized on Thursday, February 1, 2024. The IPO will list on BSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Monday, February 5, 2024.

Harshdeep Hortico IPO GMP today

The shares of Harshdeep Hortico IPO are currently not trading in the grey market, which means that the Harshdeep Hortico IPO shares are trading at 0% premium.

However, one must note that grey market premium is only an indicator of how the company's shares are performing in the unlisted market and can change quickly.

About the company

Harshdeep Hortico Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies pots and planters for indoor and outdoor use.

The company's product portfolio includes indoor plastic planters, outdoor planters, illuminated planters, decorative planters, roto-moulded planters, fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP) planters, eco-series planters, etc. and related accessories such as garden hose pipes and water canisters.

The market capitalization of Harshdeep Hortico IPO is ₹72.42 crore

