HD Fire IPO: a niche business with a demanding price tag?

HD Fire Protect has spent decades winning approval to supply equipment that protects refineries, factories and other critical facilities from fire. Its next test is convincing investors that those credentials justify its IPO valuation.
The ₹712.31 crore offering, priced at ₹258–271 per share, is an offer for sale only. At the upper end, investors would pay 40.7 times its FY26 earnings, for strong profitability and established customer relationships, alongside exposure to project spending and slower cash conversion.