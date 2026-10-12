HD Fire IPO: a niche business with a demanding price tag?

HD Fire Protect has spent decades winning approval to supply equipment that protects refineries, factories and other critical facilities from fire. Its next test is convincing investors that those credentials justify its IPO valuation.
HD Fire Protect has spent decades winning approval to supply equipment that protects refineries, factories and other critical facilities from fire. Its next test is convincing investors that those credentials justify its IPO valuation.
The ₹712.31 crore offering, priced at ₹258–271 per share, is an offer for sale only. At the upper end, investors would pay 40.7 times its FY26 earnings, for strong profitability and established customer relationships, alongside exposure to project spending and slower cash conversion.
The ₹712.31 crore offering, priced at ₹258–271 per share, is an offer for sale only. At the upper end, investors would pay 40.7 times its FY26 earnings, for strong profitability and established customer relationships, alongside exposure to project spending and slower cash conversion.
Here are six questions to assess whether the business justifies its price.
Does HD Fire have a defensible competitive advantage, and can it scale?
HD Fire manufactures water-, foam- and gas-based fire-protection equipment for facilities including refineries, warehouses and data centres. It does not make conventional fire extinguishers.
Certifications create a barrier to entry. As of September 2026, it held 21 UL Listed and 87 FM Approved certifications—the highest among Indian fire-protection-equipment-focused peers, according to its prospectus.
Manufacturers also need approvals from end-users and project consultants. “It has taken us several years,” Miheer Ghotikar, whole-time director of HD Fire Protect, told Mint, describing its Saudi Aramco’s empanelment process. “After that, they audited our facility, and then we were given that approval.”
The company uses both outsourcing and in-house manufacturing to scale. Contract-manufactured products contributed 36.71% of revenue in FY26, up from 31.13% in FY24, limiting the need to build capacity but increasing supplier dependence. Within its own factories, room for growth varies: water-spray nozzle capacity was 94.1% utilised, while foam equipment and suppression systems operated at 63.4%, leaving more scope to increase production.
How sticky are its customers?
Repeat customers contributed 85.2% of FY26 product revenue. Customers associated with HD Fire for over five years accounted for 54.4%.
“Most clients don’t switch or change brands overnight,” Ghotikar said.
Much of the business comes through system integrators and engineering, procurement and construction contractors, who return when they win new projects.
Customer loyalty, however, does not guarantee recurring revenue. HD Fire generally works through purchase orders rather than long-term volume commitments.
Ratiraj Tibrewal, chief executive officer of Choice Capital Advisor, said certifications and vendor approvals support retention, but repeat buying largely reflects new projects rather than equipment replacement.
How do its financials stack up?
Revenue rose from ₹372.95 crore in FY24 to ₹489.28 crore in FY26, posting a compound annual growth rate of 14.54%. Operating Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) and net profit grew at 18.79% and 15.25%, respectively.
The company’s median return on equity (RoE) and return on capital employed (RoCE) stood at 29.63% and 39.63%, respectively, over FY24–FY26.
But the latest year showed pressure. Revenue rose 13.1%, while profit increased 6.4% to ₹116.79 crore. The operating Ebitda margin narrowed from 31.89% to 30.75%.
Operating cash flow fell 5.9%, while receivables jumped 62.2% to ₹93.71 crore. The cash conversion cycle lengthened from 83 to 102 days.
Though collections subsequently improved, receivables declined to ₹55.28 crore by June 2026. Tibrewal nevertheless identified working capital as the main pressure point for internally funded growth.
Does it face revenue or supplier concentration risks?
HD Fire served more than 2,000 customers in FY26. Its top 10 customers contributed 23.69% of product revenue, up from 21.74% in FY25.
Supplier concentration has risen more sharply. Payments to its top 10 suppliers accounted for 47.76% of total expenses in FY26, up from 35.59% in FY24. It has no long-term purchase agreements or firm commitments with suppliers.
Overseas markets contributed 34.69% to product revenue, including 14.98% from West Asia. Manufacturing is concentrated in Maharashtra.
Ghotikar said demand from West Asia remained healthy despite some supply-chain delays. “We pass on the freight costs to our customer,” he said.
Ravi Singh, chief research officer at Master Capital Services, however cautioned that regional conflict, oil-price swings and payment delays could affect demand and collections.
How vulnerable is its order book to a slowdown?
The order book increased from ₹70.35 crore in March 2025 to ₹158.60 crore by June 2026. Execution, however, depends on project readiness and delivery schedules.
Equipment longevity limits replacement demand. Ghotikar said products generally last around 15 years, although some components need replacement every three to five years.
“Our sales from supplying such spare parts is around 6 to 8% of the revenue,” he said.
Maintenance provides continuing demand, but new projects remain central. Fire protection may be mandatory for a plant to operate; that does not ensure the plant gets built.
“In a slowdown, new orders can dry up even if the brand stays strong,” Singh from Master Capital said.
What is the issue structure, and is the IPO expensive?
The offer consists entirely of promoter share sales, bringing no fresh capital into HD Fire. It follows ₹140.18 crore in dividends paid during FY26 and a ₹52.57 crore special dividend declared in July. “For future expansion also, we have enough cash on books,” Ghotikar said, adding that existing resources could fund expansion for two to three years.
At ₹271, HD Fire would command a market value of about ₹4,749 crore. Tibrewal said profitability, capital returns and certifications supported a premium, but called the price “full rather than cheap”.
Singh said the valuation required sustained earnings growth and stable margins. With no direct listed Indian peer, investors must weigh its competitive advantages against cash generation and project dependence.