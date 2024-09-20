HDB Financial IPO: HDFC Bank clears subsidiary’s IPO plan to raise ₹2,500 crore via fresh issue plus OFS

  • HDB Financial Services Ltd, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, has received approval for an IPO. The IPO will comprise a fresh issue of shares worth 2,500 crore and an OFS.

Riya R Alex
Published20 Sep 2024, 08:20 PM IST
HDB Financial IPO: HDFC Bank has approved the IPO plans of HDB Financial Services.
HDB Financial IPO: HDFC Bank has approved the IPO plans of HDB Financial Services.

HDB Financial Services, a subsidiary of India's biggest private lender, HDFC Bank, received the board's nod for an initial public offering (IPO) of equity shares on Friday. The IPO will comprise a fresh issue of shares worth 2,500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders, HDFC Bank informed in an exchange filing.

HDFC Bank said the OFS of equity shares will be done by existing and eligible company shareholders who may offer to tender their equity shares. This will be subject to the shareholders' approval, market conditions, receipt of applicable approvals, and other regulatory clearances and considerations.

Also Read | HDFC Bank aims to close $1 billion loan sale deal in September to improve CDR

The board of directors also approved the amendments to the company's articles of association, the Employee Stock Option Scheme 2014, the Employee Stock Option Scheme 2017, and the Employee Stock Option Scheme 2022, to comply with regulatory requirements. Currently, HDFC Bank owns a 94.6 per cent stake in its non-banking financial subsidiary.
 

HDB Financial IPO details

The IPO marks the HDFC group's first public float in six years. On July 20, HDFC Bank announced that the board provided an in-principle approval to start the HDB Financial Services listing process. That came after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mandated non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) in the “upper layer” of the system to list themselves publicly in the exchanges. The RBI issued the directive in October 2022.

Also Read | HDFC Bank in talks with global lenders to offload ₹84 billion in loans

Recently, HDFC Bank rejected a proposal by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), a Japanese lender, to purchase a stake in HDB Financial Services, Mint reported on September 4. MUFG reportedly wanted to buy a 20 per cent stake in HDB Financial Services.

 

Also Read | HDFC Q1 net profit up 22%; to invest up to ₹2,000 cr in HDFC Life via pref issue

In Q1 FY25, HDFC Bank reported a two-per cent decline in its net profit to 16,175 crore from 16,511.9 crore in the same quarter the previous year. The net interest income (NII), which is the difference between interest earned and interest paid, went up by 2.6 per cent from the previous quarter to 29,837 crore from 29,078 crore in Q4 FY24.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Sep 2024, 08:20 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPOHDB Financial IPO: HDFC Bank clears subsidiary’s IPO plan to raise ₹2,500 crore via fresh issue plus OFS

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

152.05
03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
2.45 (1.64%)

ICICI Bank

1,340.25
03:51 PM | 20 SEP 2024
48.7 (3.77%)

NTPC

424.15
03:57 PM | 20 SEP 2024
0.15 (0.04%)

ITC

514.90
03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
6.7 (1.32%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Asahi India Glass

778.35
03:45 PM | 20 SEP 2024
69.5 (9.8%)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

1,859.75
03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
163.7 (9.65%)

RITES

373.60
03:58 PM | 20 SEP 2024
32.37 (9.49%)

Housing & Urban Development Corporation

250.95
03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
20.6 (8.94%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,350.000.00
    Chennai
    73,310.000.00
    Delhi
    73,430.000.00
    Kolkata
    73,410.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.