HDB Financial Services IPO allotment date in focus. GMP, subscription, how to check status

HDB Financial Services IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of HDB Financial Services, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, has received strong demand from investors. As the bidding period has ended, investors now focus on HDB Financial Services IPO allotment date which is expected to be finalise soon. The public issue was open for subscription from June 25 to June 27. HDB Financial Services IPO allotment date is likely June 30, Monday, and HDB Financial Services IPO listing date is expected to be July 2.

The ₹12,500-crore worth HDB Financial Services IPO was a combination of fresh issue of 3.38 crore equity shares aggregating to ₹2,500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 13.51 crore shares amounting to ₹10,000 crore. HDB Financial IPO price band was set at ₹700 to ₹740 per share. HDB Financial Services IPO subscription status suggests the mainboard IPO from the HDFC group has received a strong response from the primary market investors in the three day-bidding period.

However, the trends in the unlisted market for HDB Financial Services shares remains upbeat, with a muted grey market premium (GMP). The sentiment in the grey market still remains tepid despite a sharp rally in the Indian stock market.

HDB Financial Services IPO GMP Today HDB Financial Services IPO GMP today is ₹54 per share, according to market observers. This means that HDB Financial Services shares are available at a premium of ₹52 in the grey market today. HDB Financial Services IPO GMP today signals that the HDB Financial Services shares is estimated to list at ₹794 apiece, a premium of 7.30% to the issue price of ₹740 per share.

However, stock market experts have cautioned investors to not subscribe to the IPOs by just watching at the GMPs, as the grey market prices may change anytime before listing. One should look at and consider the company’s fundamentals before investing.

HDB Financial Services IPO Subscription Status HDB Financial Services IPO has been subscribed by 16.69 times in total as the public issue received bids for 217.67 crore equity shares as against 13.04 crore on the offer, data on NSE showed.

The public issue is subscribed 5.72 times in the retail category, and 55.47 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category. The Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment received 9.99 times subscription.

HDB Financial Services IPO Allotment Date HDB Financial Services IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, June 25, and closed on Friday, June 27. As June 28 and June 29 is a weekend and it is stock market holiday, HDB Financial Services IPO allotment date is likely June 30, Monday. As per the T+3 listing rule, HDB Financial Services shares are expected to be listed on July 2 on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company is expected to finalise the HDB Financial Services IPO allotment status soon. Once HDB Financial Services IPO allotment status is fixed, the company will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders, and then initiate refunds to unsuccessful investors on the same day.

HDB Financial Services IPO allotment status online check can be done through the BSE and NSE websites, as well as the official portal of the IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime) is the HDB Financial Services IPO registrar.

HDB Financial Services IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘HDB Financial Services Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your HDB Financial Services IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

HDB Financial Services IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘HDB Financial Services’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your HDB Financial Services IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

HDB Financial Services IPO Allotment Status Check MUFG Intime Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘HDB Financial Services Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your HDB Financial Services IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.