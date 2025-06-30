HDB Financial Services IPO allotment date likely today. Latest GMP, how to check share allotment status online

HDB Financial Services IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of HDB Financial Services, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, ended with strong strong demand. Investors now focus on HDB Financial Services IPO allotment date which is expected to be finalised soon.

The public issue opened for subscription on June 25 and closed on June 27. HDB Financial Services IPO allotment date is likely today, June 30, and HDB Financial Services IPO listing date is expected to be July 2.

The company is expected to finalise HDB Financial Services IPO allotment status soon. Once HDB Financial Services IPO allotment status is fixed, it will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of the eligible allotment holders and then initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

HDB Financial Services IPO allotment status online can be checked on the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime) is the HDB Financial Services IPO registrar.

In order to check HDB Financial Services IPO allotment status online, investors must follow the below simple steps:

HDB Financial Services IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘HDB Financial Services Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your HDB Financial Services IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

HDB Financial Services IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘HDB Financial Services’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your HDB Financial Services IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

HDB Financial Services IPO Allotment Status Check MUFG Intime Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘HDB Financial Services Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your HDB Financial Services IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

HDB Financial Services IPO GMP Today HDB Financial Services shares are showing a bullish trend in the unlisted market with a decent grey market premium (GMP) today. According to market experts, HDB Financial Services IPO GMP today is ₹57 per share. This means that HDB Financial Services shares are trading higher by ₹57 apiece than their issue price.

HDB Financial Services IPO GMP today signals that the HDB Financial Services shares’ estimated listing price would be ₹797 apiece, a premium of 7.7% to the IPO price of ₹740 per share.

HDB Financial Services IPO Subscription Status The bidding for HDB Financial Services IPO commenced on Wednesday, June 25, and concluded on Friday, June 27. HDB Financial Services IPO price band was fixed at ₹740 per share. The IPO size was ₹12,500 crore, which comprised a combination of fresh issue of 3.38 crore equity shares worth ₹2,500 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 13.51 crore shares accounting to ₹10,000 crore.

HDB Financial Services IPO was subscribed by 16.69 times in total. The public issue received bids for 217.67 crore equity shares as against 13.04 crore on the offer, as per the IPO subscription data on NSE.

The public issue has been subscribed 5.72 times in the retail category, and 55.47 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category. The Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment received 9.99 times subscription.