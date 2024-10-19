Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  HDB Financial Services IPO: HDFC Bank arm to float 12,500-crore IPO; parent to offload 10k-crore shares via OFS

HDB Financial Services IPO: HDFC Bank arm to float ₹12,500-crore IPO; parent to offload ₹10k-crore shares via OFS

Nikita Prasad

  • HDB Financial Services IPO: HDFC Bank arm to float 12,500-crore IPO; parent to offload 10k-crore shares via OFS

HDB Financial Services IPO: The HDFC Bank arm will float its 12,500-crore IPO and the parent firm will offload 10,000-crore shares via OFS In Picture: HDFC Bank in Connaught Place, New Delhi; Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

HDB Financial Services IPO: HDFC Bank on Saturday said its board has approved share sale worth 12,500 crore comprising 10,000 crore offer for sale (OFS) related to its subsidiary HDB Financial Services.

The initial public offering (IPO) will be for such number of equity shares of face value of 10 each of HDB Financial Services aggregating up to 12,500 crore comprising a fresh issue of 2,500 crore and an OFS aggregating up to 10,000 crore, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The price and other details of the proposed IPO will be determined in due course by the competent body, it said.

After the proposed IPO, HDB Financial Services will continue to be a subsidiary of the bank, in compliance with the provisions of the applicable regulations, it added.

HDFC Bank holds a 94.64 per cent stake in HDB Financial Services, a non-banking financial company (NBFC) arm of the bank.

HDB Financial Services closed the June quarter with a net worth of about 13,300 crore.

The decision to list HDB Financial Services follows the Reserve Bank of India's mandate in October 2022, requiring NBFCs in the upper layer to list on the stock exchanges.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
