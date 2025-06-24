HDB Financial Services IPO: HDFC Bank's arm raises ₹3,369 crore from anchor investors ahead of public issue

HDB Financial Services IPO: India's largest private bank, HDFC Bank's subsidiary, HDB Financial Services, completed its anchor round on Tuesday, 27 June 2025. According to an exchange filing, the non-banking financial company (NBFC) raised ₹3,369 crore from its anchor investors ahead of the public issue.

HDB Financial Services IPO Details HDB Financial Services is offering a fresh issue of equity shares amounting to ₹2,500 crore along with an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of ₹10,000 crore from the parent company HDFC Bank.

The IPO is scheduled to open for public bidding on Wednesday, 25 June 2025, and will close on Friday, 27 June 2025. The company fixed the price band for the public issue in the range of ₹700 to ₹740 per share with a lot size of 20 equity shares per lot.

